1-min read

To Mark PM Modi's Birthday, Man Offers Gold Crown Weighing 1.25 kg at Varanasi Temple

Arvind Singh said he had pledged to make the offering if Modi, who represents the Varanasi constituency, returns to power at the Centre for a consecutive second-term.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
To Mark PM Modi's Birthday, Man Offers Gold Crown Weighing 1.25 kg at Varanasi Temple
The crown, made of gold, weighs 1.25 kg
Loading...

Varanasi: A staunch supporter of Narendra Modi on Monday offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi to mark the Prime Minister's 69th birthday.

Arvind Singh, who made the offering on the eve of Modi's birthday, said he had pledged to make the offering if Modi, who represents the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, returns to power at the Centre for a consecutive second-term.

"Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi-ji formed the government for the second time," he said.

"Modi is building the nation in a manner that was not done previously. I decided to offer the gold crown so that Modi's and the country’s future can also shine like gold,” he added.

Varanasi is celebrating the Prime Minister's birthday by lighting lamps and distributing sweets and fruits to the poor.

Modi is celebrating the day in Ahmadabad. The BJP has marked the occasion by observing a 'Seva Saptah' (week of service) during which various social initiatives will be launched.

