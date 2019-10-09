To Offer Efficient Last Mile Connectivity, DMRC Offers E-Scooters at Four Delhi Metro Stations
The e-scooters, provided by qQuick, are an addition to the existing bicycle sharing system to empower the last mile connectivity for metro commuters.
E-scooters will now be available at four Delhi metro stations. (Image: DMRC/Twitter)
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has authorised e-scooters renting services at four metro stations to offer efficient last-mile connectivity to commuters. The e-scooter renting services are now available at Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave metro stations.
The e-scooters or electric scooters, provided by qQuick, are an addition to the existing bicycle sharing system to empower the last mile connectivity for metro commuters.
Metro commuters can now rent the e-scooter, ride and return the two-wheeler. The e-scooters will be available outside the above mentioned stations.
To offer efficient last-mile connectivity to commuters, DMRC has authorised e-scooters renting services at 4 stations, namely Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave. #LastMileConnectivity pic.twitter.com/IygMZOncNV— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 9, 2019
DMRC already provides cycle-sharing services at 19 metro stations and it plans to extend the services across its network.
According to reports, the e-scooters will have GPS installed to determine the total kilometers travelled. Users renting e-scooters will have to submit their valid identity proof with the operators before they are allowed to ride one. The reports also mention that the e-scooters will be slightly more expensive than bicycles as users will have to pay Rs 1 per kilometre.
The news of embracing electric vehicles first made news in May when DMRC announced that it is planning to bring in electric scooters at five of its stations in the NCR region.
With e-scooters, DMRC joins the country's push towards cleaner mobility and brings in the EV culture in India with greater force.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else