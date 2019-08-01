Take the pledge to vote

To Overcome Surgery Jitters, 20-Year-Old Video-Chats With Family as Doctors Remove Brain Tumour

The brain tumour patient, Sachin, jumped on the option of video chatting when doctors told him his family could not be accommodated in the operation theatre for his 4-hour-long surgery.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 1, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Dr Ravi Shankar, who performed the surgery (R) and Dr Sushil Gattani, Director Apollomedics Super Speicality Hospital, Lucknow (L).
Lucknow: To overcome his nervousness, a 20-year-old patient received surgery for a brain tumour while on video-chat with his family, who could not be accommodated in the operation theatre, at the Apollomedics Super Speciality Hospital in Lucknow.

Dr Ravi Shankar, the neurosurgeon who performed the surgery, said, “The patient doesn't need to be unconscious in this surgery. After giving this information to the patient, he expressed his desire to undergo surgery in front of his family due to panic.”

“During this four-hour operation, the patient was in a video chat with his family and he didn't even realize when his surgery was completed. The patient is healthy now and doing his job normally,” the neurosurgeon added.

The patient, Sachin, suffered from a rare tumour in the left side of his brain, measuring 5 cm, which is found on only 2 out of a million people. He had been experiencing weakness for the last 2 years. The tumour, which affected his right limbs, could also lead to paralysis.

