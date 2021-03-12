Maharashtra Schools, Colleges Shut to Prevent Covid Hotspots: Click to Check if Your City Falls in the List

As Covid-19 cases across Maharashtra grow, various areas in the state have halted the functioning of schools and colleges temporarily. On Thursday, 44 students residing in a hostel in MIDC area near Maharashtra’s Latur city tested positive for the virus; and last month 47 other students in the same premises were found infected.

Meanwhile on Friday, 49 students of a school in Maharashtra’s Palghar, 116km from Mumbai, tested positive for coronavirus. The children are from a tribal residential school. The positive cases were found when the administration got all the students tested after three were found to have been infected by the virus. Those who have symptoms have been moved to hospital. Rest are in quarantine facility, officials said.

Here is a list of areas where schools and colleges have been shut in the state:

Pune: Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases across the region, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune, has announced that educational institutes in the city will remain closed until March 31, 2021.

The authorities in Pune had previously planned to close the city’s schools and colleges until March 14, but the closure has been prolonged for the time being due to the present Covid-19 pandemic situation in Maharashtra.

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation placed a lockdown on 16 hotspot areas on Tuesday, which will last until March 31.

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rises again, several colleges and universities in Mumbai remain closed. Resuming physical education classes for students, according to officials, is risky and could lead to a rise in Covid-19 incidents. Reports say that despite the closure of several colleges in Mumbai due to an increase in Covid-19 incidents, the state has given no specific directions regarding the operation of higher education institutes in Maharashtra, which remains one of India’s worst-affected states.

Wardha: Schools and colleges in Wardha district of Maharashtra were ordered to remain closed amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in February. Yavatmal district had also ordered a lockdown and shut schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes till 28 February.

Panvel: A night curfew was imposed on Panvel on Thursday. “Taking into account the possibility of Covid cases rising in Panvel, I have decided to impose a night curfew from March 12 to March 22 between 11 pm and 5 am in PCMC jurisdiction. Essential items like milk, vegetable, fruits, newspapers and establishments and persons and their vehicles providing essential services will be exempted from the travel ban. All educational institutions, primary and secondary schools (except standard 10 and 12 classes and their private classes) too will be shut from March 12 to March 22,” said Anil Deshmukh, reported the Hindustan Times.

Nashik: Times of India had reported on March 5 that District collector Suraj Mandhare had ordered the closure of all private English-medium and international schools on the outskirts of Nashik city. “Many students and teachers, who reside in the city, travel to these schools every day. As the children have to take mass transport to go to their schools, they are more vulnerable to Covid-19 infection. Therefore, we have decided to close the schools till March 15,” TOI had quoted Mandhare as saying.