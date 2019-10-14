To Provide Last-mile Connectivity, Railways to Launch 10 'Sewa Service' Trains Tomorrow
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will launch the 'Sewa Service' trains by flagging off the Delhi-Shamli daily passenger train from the New Delhi railway station on Tuesday.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: In a bid to improve last-mile connectivity for those travelling from small towns and villages to major cities, the railways will launch 10 "Sewa Service" trains on Tuesday.
Of these, daily trains will be introduced between Delhi and Shamli, Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh town, Murkongselex and Dibrugarh, Kota and Jhalawar city and Coimbatore and Palani. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will launch the "Sewa Service" trains by flagging off the Delhi-Shamli daily passenger train from the New Delhi railway station on Tuesday.
The other "Sewa Service" trains will run from Vadnagar to Mahesana, Asarya to Himmatnagar, Karur to Salem, Yesvantpur to Tumkur and Coimbatore to Pollachi. These will run six days a week. Tamil Nadu will be the biggest beneficiary in the first set of launches. Of the 10 trains to be flagged off, three are in Tamil Nadu and under the Southern Railway's jurisdiction.
