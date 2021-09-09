To Restore 100-year-old Ridge, Shimla Municipality Seeks Permission to Cut 14 Trees

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has sought permission to cut down 14 trees that they say are an obstacle in the restoration of the Ridge ground in the heart of the city. The Ridge ground is an open space along the famous Mall Road of Shimla and has been a hub of cultural activities. However, it has been witnessing cracks for the last 10 years and has been sinking gradually. A portion of the road on the Ridge caved several years ago leaving two people dead. Several Tibetan shops, in front of the Gaiety Theatre, had even become the victim of the calamity.

After years of delay in saving The Ridge, the civic body of Shimla recently invited bids to restore the iconic open space. Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Satya Kaundal said the Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with the restoration project under the Shimla Smart City Mission. The project cost is estimated to be around Rs 30 crore. Kaundal added that 14 trees need to be cut down for the construction work, and a forest clearance proposal has been sent to the government for approval.

Kaundal further said the design for the restoration project was made by IIT-Roorkee, and now all they need are the FCA approval and completion of the tendering process for starting the work. The Mayor also added that some portion of the land on the Ridge belongs to the forest department while some comes under the PWD.

Locals have been expressing concerns for the preservation of the Ridge since 2011 when it first started developing cracks. After years of neglect and just paperwork, the Shimla Municipal Corporation allocated a budget in 2018 for the restoration of the more than 100-year-old open space. However, the next two years also went by as Chief Minister Jairam Thakur ordered the geological department for soil testing at the Ridge.

