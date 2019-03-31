English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'To Restore its Past Glory': UP Governor Endorses Name Change for Sultanpur, Writes to CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh, under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Shri Ayodhya.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
New Delhi: After rechristening Allahabad, Mughalsarai and Faizabad, another city in Uttar Pradesh is headed for a name change. This time it is Sultanpur.
In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik has endorsed the name change of Sultanpur to Kushbhawanpur, after the name of lord Ram’s son Kush, the ANI reported.
The Governor, in the letter, has referred to a book 'Sultanpur Itihas ki Jhalak' (A glimpse of history of Sultanpur). The book claims that the town was established by Lord Ram’s son Kush. The book was presented to the governor by a delegation from Sultanpur, which also submitted a memorandum.
The delegation demanded to change the name of the city to ‘restore its past glory’ and also a ‘heritage city’ status for Sultanpur.
