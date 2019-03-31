LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'To Restore its Past Glory': UP Governor Endorses Name Change for Sultanpur, Writes to CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh, under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Shri Ayodhya.

News18.com

Updated:March 31, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'To Restore its Past Glory': UP Governor Endorses Name Change for Sultanpur, Writes to CM Yogi
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: After rechristening Allahabad, Mughalsarai and Faizabad, another city in Uttar Pradesh is headed for a name change. This time it is Sultanpur.

In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik has endorsed the name change of Sultanpur to Kushbhawanpur, after the name of lord Ram’s son Kush, the ANI reported.

The Governor, in the letter, has referred to a book 'Sultanpur Itihas ki Jhalak' (A glimpse of history of Sultanpur). The book claims that the town was established by Lord Ram’s son Kush. The book was presented to the governor by a delegation from Sultanpur, which also submitted a memorandum.

The delegation demanded to change the name of the city to ‘restore its past glory’ and also a ‘heritage city’ status for Sultanpur.

Uttar Pradesh, under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Shri Ayodhya. The iconic Mughalsarai junction was also renamed to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram