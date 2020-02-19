To Save Extramarital Affair, Kerala Mother Smashes Baby Against Rocks, Repeats Act to Ensure Death

Thiruvananthapuram: The mother of one-and-a-half year old boy has been arrested for killing her child and dumping his body on a rocky beach at Thayyil in Kerala's Kannur district. According to Police, she ensured the death by smashing the baby to the rocks on the beach twice as he cried after the first attempt.

Saranya, 22, initially tried to mislead the police by blaming her husband, but confessed to the crime after 24-hour long questioning and scientific examination.

In her first statement to police, she accused her husband Pranav of committing the heinous crime as Pranav and Saranya were in a troubled marriage and on the brink of a divorce. The police said the woman was in a relationship with Pranav’s friend, Nithin, and murdered her child in order to live with her paramour.

On Monday morning, the child, Viyaan, was reported missing from Saranya's house, which is located close to the seashore. At around 10 am, his body was found near the sea wall of Thayyil beach. Then the needle of suspicion first pointed at the toddler's father, who had home after a gap of three months. However, police found discrepancies in the statements of husband and wife.

A police team comprising of DySP PP Sadanandan and CI PR Satheesan then interrogated Saranya further and checked the forensic pieces of evidence.

They found that the house was locked from inside and did not find any evidence of forced entry. They also found traces of seawater and sand on Saranya's clothes, which became crucial to the probe. On further questioning, the 22-year-old admitted to the crime and revealed that she wanted to finish off the child in order to live with her lover.

The police said Saranya confessed in presence of her relatives that she killed the child by hitting his head on a rock and left his body on the beach. She said had invited her husband, who had been staying away for more than three months, on Sunday as her father Valsaraj, a fisherman, was going off to sea for work. She let the baby sleep with Pranav at night but took him away quietly at around 3am, in an apparent attempt to get Pranav trapped in the case, police said.

After breastfeeding the child, she carried him to the beach and smashed him against a rock. When the child started to cry, she threw him against the rock again. After making sure the child was dead, she returned home and slept.

Her father Valsaraj told News18, "She has committed a crime beyond comparison and also confessed it before us. She must get a punishment befitting the crime."

