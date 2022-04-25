To Speed Up Promotions Across Ranks, MHA Asks Paramilitary Forces to Convene Committees, Sets Deadline

The Ministry of Home Affairs has accelerated the process to effect promotions in Central Armed Police Forces, asking all forces to convene Departmental Promotion Committees for promotion in various ranks in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles for vacancy year 2022.

The Home Ministry wants the forces to wrap up the entire promotions process by June 30.

“As per the details furnished by Forces with regard to DPCs for promotion in various ranks for the vacancy year 2022, it has been observed that a large number of DPCs for promotion in various ranks are still pending finalization,” the Home Ministry said.

“The matter has been reviewed and the Competent Authority has directed that the DPCs for promotion in various ranks, for the vacancy entire year 2022 pending finalization may be convened immediately and the exercise be completed by 30th June 2022,” it added.

The ministry has also asked for fortnightly progress report on convening DPCs and has asked forces to ensure that promotion committees for various ranks for the vacancy year are conducted and finalised by June 30, 2022.

“This will help mid-level officers majorly and a few others. It is good that the ministry is asking to fill vacancies in time-bound manner and is seeking fortnightly update from the forces. Since the ministry has asked to review at all levels, hopefully, stagnation in the forces will be addressed,” a senior BSF official said.

The Home Ministry had last month invited practical suggestions from the forces to address stagnation. It had asked all paramilitary forces to give “practical suggestions” on finding a solution to remove stagnation at various levels caused by stalled promotions.

“The Home Ministry has decided to ascertain the actual reason to plug the gaps. Further directed to review the present status and give practical suggestions to improve the situation,” an official communication had said.

