In 'Swachhta' Message, Puducherry CM Gets Down in a Drain Armed With Spade
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy cleaning a drain.
New Delhi: Amid scores of sanitised images of politicians wielding the broom, this one presents a grimmer and a realistic version of things.
The video, posted by the Chief Minister's official Twitter account, is part of the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to generate greater public participation in the cleanliness mission.
The Congress leader is seen wearing a white shirt and his dhoti hitched up. The CM is wearing blue gloves and is seen bending many times over to extract the muck from the dirty and dark drain.
#SwachhataHiSeva #SwachhBharat #SwachhBharatMission cleaning at #Nellithope #Puducherry pic.twitter.com/FkeKvfClZK— V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) October 1, 2018
