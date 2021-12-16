To Stop Maoists, Curb New Recruitment, Cops Demolish Their Pillars in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana

The top brass in the police department has decided on a new method to tackle the spread of Maoists spread in various states. With an aim to put a stop to their growth and prevent them from growing in future, the police officials are planning to demoralise the top Maoist cadre who are losing its sheen for quite some time.

Equipped with demolition material, in addition to guns and other usual materials, the police are bulldozing the Maoist pillars, symbols and stupas everywhere. The demolition is being witnessed the maximum in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Maoists have been destabilised in the recent times and their top cadre are looking for new recruits.

The police move is to prevent Maoists from paying tributes at these sites. Following the path of the previous groups which built memorial pillars and stupas, the Maoists built hundreds of such pillars at influential villages. The police plan is to wipe out the idea of banned Maoists movement and its activities in the Gudems (hamlets) or villages near woods.

In most villages in the Chhattisgarh state, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, such pillars of Maoists were brought down by the police. After a brainstorming session the police might have resorted to stopping the Maoist movement by removing their base memorial pillars or structures and symbols to avoid a wrong signal or giving a wrong direction to people.

While many top leaders of outlawed Maoists Group died of health problems, some are still waiting for their chance to command supreme in the activities. Exactly at this time, the police top brass has hatched a plan to demolish their symbols that will desist them from paying tributes and doing their regular activities.

According to reports, the local police are involved in bringing down such pillars, memorials and symbols of outlawed Maoists. It is a known fact that the Maoist top leaders and cadre built some stupas and symbols to recall the sacrifices of those who died in the name of the movement.

The move to remove the red color stupas or symbols is to check their existence and prevent their influence on the generations to come. Such memorial pillars were built to recall sacrifices and services by militia and people who extended undue support to the Maoists and erstwhile Peoples War Group to continue their movement for decades. The pillars also ignite the movement among the new recruits.

The police demolished a memorial built in the name of DVCM Vinod who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. Vinod died of health problems recently and the Maoist group built a memorial in his name at Gudem in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh state. Also, the police razed down another pillar that was built in the name of Gunda Dhur who worked as an ACM in the outlawed Maoists group. Gundadur was carrying Rs 5 lakh on his head by the police.

It is to be seen whether the police plan will stop the movement of outlawed Maoists and nullify the cadre from indulging in known attacks.

