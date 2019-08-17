Take the pledge to vote

To Stop Wife from Leaving India, Man Hoax Calls Delhi IGI Airport, Says She Will Blow Herself Up; Held

During investigation, the accused revealed that he married Rafiya, his employee, who was now planning to leave India to work in the Gulf. When his attempts to stop her from leaving the country failed, he decided to make the call.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
To Stop Wife from Leaving India, Man Hoax Calls Delhi IGI Airport, Says She Will Blow Herself Up; Held
File photo of Delhi's IGI airport.
New Delhi: The Delhi police arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call on August 8 saying his wife was planning to trigger a bomb at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The man, 29-year-old Nasiruddin, made the hoax calling stating that his wife was a "fidayeen" member and was on her way to set off the bomb at the airport, the police said.

"Nasiruddin was arrested from Delhi's Bawana area. He made the call in order to prevent his wife from leaving the country," said a senior police officer.

On August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights.

"During investigation, the accused revealed that he married Rafiya, his employee, who was now planning to leave India to work in the Gulf. When his attempts to stop her from leaving the country failed, he decided to make the call," the officer added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
