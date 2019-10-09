To Tackle Rat Menace, Chennai Railway Division Spends Rs 22k on Trapping One Rodent

New Delhi: Faced with rat menace at the railway stations, the Chennai division of Indian Railways spends approximately Rs 22,300 on trapping one rat, an RTI report has revealed. In the past three years, the local railway authorities has spent a whopping amount of Rs 5.89 crore on tackling this menace.

Responding to an RTI filed on July 17, the Chennai division office said that they have been troubled by the rodents for the past few years. The rats have been creating havoc the station, as well as, the coaching centre but the authorities have been working to get rid of them. In a period of three years, starting from May 2016 to April 2019, they have spent Rs 5.89 crore in the process.

Speaking only about the time period of one year, 2018 to 2019, the office revealed that at least 2,636 rats were caught. Out of these, 1,715 rats were trapped from Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Chengalpattu Junction, Tambaram, Jolarpettai Junction and 921 rats were caught from the railway coaching centre. So, the approximate expenditure on catching one of these rodents amounts to Rs 22,334.

An RTI questioning the measures being taken by railway authorities to eliminate the rats and the amount being spent, received answers from across the country to reveal that crores are being shelled out in the process.

On being contacted, Chennai Railway Division CPRO, Dhananjay, senior PRO Om Prakash, DRM Narsimha, refused to comment and instead gave another phone number on which the queries can be forwarded.

