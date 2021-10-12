'To Transform Country's Infrastructure Landscape', PM Modi to Launch GatiShakti National Master Plan Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity on October 13, a move that the government says will transform the infrastructure landscape of the country. It is based on six pillars to ensure a holistic outlook towards infrastructure.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said these pillars were “comprehensiveness, prioritization, optimization, synchronization, analytics and dynamics.” On October 10, News 18 reported that the PM will launch this mega initiative on Wednesday, followed by a day-long conference of officials on the mega plan.

The PMO said the plan will include all the existing and planned initiatives of various Ministries and Departments with one centralized portal. “Each and every Department will now have visibility of each other’s activities providing critical data while planning & execution of projects in a comprehensive manner. Through this, different Departments will be able to prioritize their projects through cross–sectoral interactions,” the PMO said in a detailed statement on Tuesday.

The National Master Plan will assist different ministries in planning for projects after identification of critical gaps and for the transportation of the goods from one place to another, the plan will help in selecting the most optimum route in terms of time and cost, the PMO said. “Individual Ministries and Departments often work in silos. There is lack of coordination in planning and implementation of the project resulting in delays. PM GatiShakti will help in synchronizing the activities of each department, as well as of different layers of governance, in a holistic manner by ensuring coordination,” PMO said.

Also Read: Common Tenders For Key Infra Connectivity Projects: PM Modi’s Big Idea

PMO also added that the plan will provide the entire data at one place with GIS based spatial planning and analytical tools having 200+ layers, enabling better visibility to the executing agency. “All Ministries and Departments will now be able to visualize, review and monitor the progress of cross-sectoral projects, through the GIS platform, as the satellite imagery will give on-ground progress periodically and progress of the projects will be updated on a regular basis on the portal. It will help in identifying the vital interventions for enhancing and updating the master plan,” the PMO said.

Also Read: The New India Stack: Modi’s GatiShakti Brings 16 Depts to One Digital Platform For Better Synergy

Historical Baggage

The PMO pointed out that infrastructure creation in India had suffered for decades from multiple issues. “There was lack of coordination between different departments, for example, once a road was constructed, other agencies dug up the constructed road again for activities like laying of underground cables, gas pipelines etc. This not only caused great inconvenience but was also a wasteful expenditure. To address this, efforts were put in place to increase coordination so that all cables, pipelines etc. could be laid simultaneously,” the PMO statement said.

It further added that PM GatiShakti will address the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. “Instead of planning and designing separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision. It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN etc. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity & make Indian businesses more competitive,” PMO said.

Also Read: Double the Highways & Airports, Fully Online Villages, 11 Industrial Corridors Among Modi’s Major GatiShakti Targets

The government also described PM GatiShakti to be a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business. “The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people. PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas and surrounding environment,” the PMO said.

The government said this plan will enable the investors to plan their businesses at suitable locations leading to enhanced synergies. “It will create multiple employment opportunities and give a boost to the economy. It will improve the global competitiveness of local products by cutting down the logistics costs and improving the supply chains, and also ensure proper linkages for local industry & consumers,” PMO said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.