To Understand Each Other's Interests is a 'Once-in-a-generation' Opportunity for US-India: Jim Mattis
File photo of US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: India is probably the one nation where the US has a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity to find more common ground, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has said, asserting that both the countries have to get an understanding of each other's interests.
"Probably most importantly, as we look overall at this region, I'd look at India, the largest democracy on the planet and one where we probably have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to find more common ground," Mattis told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing.
"I think it's there. We just have to find it. We don't have to search hard for it in the sense of creating it. We just have to get an understanding of each other's interests. I think there's a lot of common ground there," Mattis said.
He was responding to a question from Senator Mazie Hirono from Hawaii on the Indo-Pacific region.
"There is an ongoing effort to build our military structure in the Pacific. And much of this is by, with and through our allies. And I would say, from down under in Australia, all the way up through Japan and Korea, you see this actively underway.
"We also have to be open to nations such as Indonesia, the fulcrum of the Indo-Pacific region; Vietnam, as it comes of age and adapts, with many of their students here in our country being educated, as we build new ties for the future," Mattis said.
In 2016, the US recognised India as a 'Major Defence Partner', a significant development which paved the way for the country to be treated at par with America's closest allies for defence-related trade and technology transfer.
