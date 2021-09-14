To Woo Non-Bengali Voters in Bhawanipore, This is What TMC Plans to Do

The Trinamool Congress is putting all its energy to ensure West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s victory from Bhawanipore in the upcoming bypolls. Banerjee has decided to contest the bypolls from her old seat after losing the Nandigram constituency by a narrow margin against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the assembly elections held earlier this year. The ruling party has now developed a new strategy to woo non-Bengali voters in Bhawanipore.

TMC will send its women workers in groups to high-rise residential buildings in the constituency to find out if the occupants have benefited from the government projects. There will be five women in a group and their job also entails listening to the grievances of the residents.

“Our party will go door-to-door to the people just as the government is going door-to-door. They will inform the people about the social development projects that Mamata Banerjee has started and the ones which will be launched,” said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. He added that the party has also planned small rallies in Bhawanipore to gather support for Banerjee.

On the other hand, the BJP has pitted youth leader Priyanka Tibrewal against Banerjee in Bhawanipore. Tibrewal is the vice-president of the party’s youth wing in the state and also an advocate. She played a crucial role for BJP in the Calcutta High Court on post-poll violence in West Bengal, which ultimately led to a five-judge bench ordering a CBI probe.

BJP has also started its campaign in Bhawanipore where non-Bengali voters are the party’s biggest strength. TMC wants to make a dent in BJP’s vote bank through its new strategy of targeting non-Bengali voters.

After losing the Nandigram seat in May, Banerjee can remain on the CM post only for six months without getting elected. She has time till November 05 to return to the West Bengal Assembly as an MLA.

