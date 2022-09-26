Breaking News Live Updates - 26 September 2022: Midnight Meetings in Rajasthan, Team Gehlot vs Team Pilot Over CM Post All Over Again

Trouble brews in Congress ruled Rajasthan once again over the Chief Minister post in the state. It is Team Gehlot vs Team Pilot all over again as the two camps try to make their voice heard about who they want as the Chief Minister. Several midnight meetings were held by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Marken. All this as Ashok Gehlot prepares to contest polls for the Congress President post and Sachin Pilot looks to get the much-awaited promotion as the Chief Minister.

Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi said, “All MLAs has faith in our interim president Sonia Gandhi. We’ve kept our point and expect that our demands will be considered when the final decision is taken by the high command. We want the party to take care of people who’ve been loyal to Congress.”

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here