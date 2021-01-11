Today Common Man Is The Hero In Cinema, Says Satish Kaushik

Mumbai: Common man has replaced the larger-than-life hero on the big screen, believes actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik who says he has attempted to highlight the simplicity of rural India in his latest directorial venture Kaagaz. Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, the film is a satirical comedy and a commentary on the identity crisis.

Based on a real-life story, “Kaagaz” revolves around Lal Bihari Mritak (Tripathi) from a village in UP, who struggled for 18 years to prove that he is alive after he was declared dead in the records. There are so many stories of common man from smaller towns that remain untold and we must focus on bringing out these stories. The protagonist, the hero of our film often keeps changing. “Earlier he was an action-romantic guy. Today, the common man is the hero in cinema. If we try to bring out their issues, successes and failures it connects well with the audience, Kaushik told .

