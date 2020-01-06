Kolkata: The father of injured JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was attacked by a masked mob on campus, on Sunday called the situation across the country "volatile" and said even he faced the risk of being beaten up.

Ghosh’s mother demanded the varsity Vice Chancellor's resignation and affirmed that she would not ask her daughter to back out of the protests.

Iterating that he was "scared", the anxious father said, "The situation of the entire country is volatile. We are afraid. My daughter has been attacked, tomorrow someone else will be beaten up. Who knows, even I may be beaten up tomorrow," Ghosh's father said, hours after his daughter was brutally beaten up inside the varsity campus.

He has not spoken to his daughter after the attack that left her with five stitches on the head.

"I have not spoken to my daughter directly. Others there have told me of the incident, that there was violence. The peaceful movement was raging for long. There were five stitches on her head. We are worried," he said.

According to him, Leftists face resistance everywhere.

"See, she is with the Left movement. Everybody, everywhere tries to resist Left movement," he said.

Aishe Ghosh's mother rapped JNU Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar for not starting a direct dialogue with the students protesting against the fee hike.

"The VC should resign. He is not doing anything. He is not entering into a dialogue with the students. So many incidents are taking place," she said.

Aishe's mother said she would never ask her daughter to back out of the protests.

"There are so many boys and girls with her in this movement. They are all injured, some more, some less. I will never ask her to back out of the protests," she said.

Several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including women, and teachers inside the JNU campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including Ghosh - who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries.

