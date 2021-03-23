india

Today's Horoscope, 23 March 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You
Today's Horoscope, 23 March 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

(Image: Shutterstock)

Horoscope Today, March 23, 2021: Check out daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio of all signs

Aries: You will be full of creativity today. Achieving success will be easy when it comes to work.

Taurus: The day will see the extravagant side of you. Be careful before spending as you can regret it later.

Gemini: Today will be a hectic and busy day for you. Think about dividing your energy and concentration upon the numerous jobs assigned to you.

Cancer: You are likely to go out for the dinner with your family or friends. Your helping nature will make you popular, reaping you some benefits.

Leo: People will consider you a very good business magnate today, as your business-like approach shall come in handy later in the day. Launch new products on the market is in your cards.

Virgo: Think carefully before deciding or taking any action as trouble is lurking just round the corner. At work front, you will be helping your colleagues.

Libra: Plan to take a break and go on a pleasure trip today. It will even help you get revitalised.

Scorpio: You are likely to remain the unvarying object of emotions and sentiments today. Plan to take up some lessons in classical music and traditional dance.

Sagittarius: Approach your work with innovative thoughts and diplomatic words. Students will have a wonderful day today as they will excel in their studies.

Capricorn: Today will be a mixed day for you. It is possible to overlook the most obvious things, while you can come across some unexpected ones at work.

Aquarius: Be careful while checking and updating your financial position today. You are advised to ignore the suggestions of some who do not share your happiness.

Pisces: The day will prove to be on your side as you are likely to receive the news. The day will make you glad to share and celebrate with your family. A few pending deals are also likely to be finalised. Expect a short visit for business purposes.

first published:March 23, 2021, 05:00 IST
