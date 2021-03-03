​Today's Horoscope: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You on March 3

Aries: You are advised to take out some time for the elderly in your family today. You can also get a chance to showcase your presentation skills today.

Taurus: You will feel frustrated as the results will not be the way you expected. However, you are still advised to work hard and finish whatever you undertake today.

Gemini: You will be trying out different ventures today. You will also establish a good rapport with your bosses and colleagues.

Cancer: You will make others realise today that you are different and better. You will also be appreciated by some of your colleagues.

Leo: You are likely to spend some quality time with your near and dear ones. You may also make new friends today who might turn out to be very supportive in the future.

Virgo: You may be unclear and oscillate between what you feel and what you really expect. However, in the end, you may end up well following your inner voice.

Libra: You are likely to give the best in the business as you will prove to be the perfect choice for all tasks assigned to you. You will be having a great day at work today.

Scorpio: You are advised to spend your time doing meditation and introspection or else you will be surrounded by negative thoughts and bitterness for others.

Sagittarius: Luck will be in your favour today and you will sail through all the troubles at work.

Capricorn: You will be partying today may be without any reasons for doing so. Those who are involved in the business will see profits coming in, however, it will not be the result of their efforts. You will be getting full support from bosses and close associates for whatever work you undertake.

Aquarius: You will be very disappointed today and will also not be getting any support from the family. You are advised to keep your cool and remain unruffled.

Pisces: You will be spending a lot of money today and you are advised to draw a line between your needs and desires to keep your expenses in check. You are likely to undergo a spiritual experience and may also pursue meditative techniques for your peace of mind.