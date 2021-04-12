Today's Panchang, April 12, 2021: Check out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

Hindus all over the world believe in starting any auspicious work with a shubh muhurat and accurate timings in mind. To find out about these muhurat, tithi, nakshatra, rahu kaal and other details, people depend on Hindu Vedic calendar, also known as Panchang. It has been an important part in deciding when to start a work since ancient times.

April 12 marks the Krishna Paksha Amavasya in the Chaitra or the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar. The day is Monday or Somvar. Since this Amavasya falls on a Monday, it is also known as Somvati Amavasya. April 12 also marks the end of Panchaka or the five days period at 11am on Monday.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise will take place at 5.59 am while the sunset is expected to be at 6.45pm. On Amavasya tithi, the moon will rise at 6.14 am, while it will set at 7.02 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 12:

The day will mark Amavasya tithi till 8 am on April 12, after which Pratipada or Padva tithi will begin, marking the start of Shukla Paksh. Nakshatra will be Revati up to 11.30 am, followed by Ashwini Nakshatra. Moon will remain in Meena (Pisces) Rashi till 11.30 am, while Sun will stay in Meena (Pisces) Rashi for some more days.

Shubh Muhurat for April 12:

The most auspicious time or the time which is considered best to start any new work is Abhijit Muhurat. It will prevail from 11:56 am to 12:48 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 12:

Rahu Kalam is the most ashubh muhurat which is avoided by everyone to perform any new work. It will be up from 7.35 am to 9.10 am.

