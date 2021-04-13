Today's Panchang, April 13, 2021: Check out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

According to Hindu Panchang, April 13 will mark the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra maas as per the lunar calendar. The day will also mark the beginning of the New Year as well as the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Navratri. The nine auspicious days of Navratri starts with Ghatasthapana during which Goddess Shakti is invoked. The shubh muhurat for Ghatasthapana will prevail between 05:58 am to 10:14 am on April 13. It is said to be one of the significant rituals during Navratri. The day will also be observed as Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

Read about the Tithi, Nakshatra and other important details of the day

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 13:

Sunrise time- 5.58 am

Sunset time- 6.46 pm

Moonrise time- 6.44 am

Moonset time- 7.55 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 13:

The Pratipada Tithi will prevail till 10.16 am, after which Dwitiya Tithi will start. Nakshatra for the day will be Ashwini and it will prevail till 02:20 pm, after which it will mark Bharani. Talking about the rashi for the day, Moon will be in Mesha Rashi, while the sun will remain in Meena Rashi till 2.48 am on April 14.

Shubh Muhurats on April 13:

According to the Hindu calendar, the hours of the day is divided into certain muhurats out of which Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurta are considered as auspicious muhurat. Check the timeframes for the abovementioned muhurat below

Abhijiit muhurat: 11:56 am to 12:47 pm

Amrit kalam: 06:17 am to 08:04 am

Vijaya muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:21 pm

Godhuli muhurta: 06:33 pm to 06:57 pm

Inauspicious timings for April 13:

Rahu kalam, Gulikai Kalam, Varjyam and Ganda Moola are some of the most inauspicious time to perform any work. People usually avoid this period to start any work or to do any puja or Yagna. The timeframes of these muhurats on April 13 is provided below:

Rahu kalam: 03:34 pm to 05:10 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 12:22 pm to 01:58 pm

Varjyam: 09:51 am to 11:39 am

Ganda Moola: 05:58 am to 02:20 pm

