Today's Panchang, April 14, 2021: Check out Today's Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

According to the lunar calendar, April 14 is the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Chaitra maas. The day will also be observed as the second day of Chaitra Navratri. On this day, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped. The day will also be observed as Mesha Sankranti as the sun will move to Mesha Rashi from Meena. It is said that worshipping Sun on the day of Mesha Sankranti brings good luck and fortune to the devotees. it is also considered fruitful to perform daan-punya activities. The day is also celebrated as Vaisakh in Punjab, Bihu in Assam state and Vishu Kani in the southern part of Kerala.

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 14:

Sunrise time – 5.57 am

Sunset time – 6.46 pm

Moonrise time – 7.15 am

Moonset time – 8.49 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 14:

The Dwitiya Tithi will up to 12.47 pm, hence the devotees are asked to perform the Sankranti puja before the beginning of Tritiya Tithi. Nakshatra for the day will be Bharani till 5.53 pm. As the day marks the new year of the Solar calendar, Sun will move to Mesha Rashi while Moon will prevail in Mesha Rashi till midnight on April 15.

Shubh Muhurat on April 15:

Among all the muhurat that prevail for a certain period of time every day, Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurta are considered auspicious to perform any puja, yagna or havan. However, on April 14, there will be no Abhijit muhurathence, people can perform the task in other auspicious muhurats. Here are the timings for other shubh muhurats:

Amrit kalam: 11:58 am to 01:46 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:21 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:34 pm to 06:57 pm

Nishita muhurat: 11:59 pm to 12:43 am, Apr 15

Inauspicious timings for April 14:

Auspicious and inauspicious timeframes play a significant role in the Hindu religion. People plan their work according to these muhurats. The inauspicious timings for April 14 which should be avoided to perform any religious work are mentioned below:

Rahu kalam: 12:22 pm to 01:58 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 10:45 am to 12:22 pm

Yamaganda: 07:33 am to 09:09 am

Dur Muhurtam: 11:56 am to 12:47 pm

