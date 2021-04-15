Today's Panchang, April 15, 2021: Check out Today's Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

Panchang, which is a Vedic calendar, includes details regarding festivals, auspicious and inauspicious timings andnakshatra which are required to be known and followed for every particular day. Doing so is believed to bring happiness, success and prosperity to one's life. According to the Hindu calendar, April 15, 2021, is the Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi in Chaitra Mass (month) of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Thursday or Guruwara. The day will also mark the celebration of Matsya Jayanti, Gauri Puja or Gangaur and Pohela Boishakha.

Matsya Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu. Also, Matsya was the first incarnation of the Lord during Satya Yuga. The festival is celebrated during Chaitra Navratri and usually coincides with Gangaur festivities. The muhurat to perform rituals is from 01:38 pm to 04:12 pm.

Gangaur Puja or Gauri Tritiya is a festival mainly celebrated in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. It begins on the first day of Chaitra, according to Purnimant School and continues for 18 days. According to the North India Purnimant-based calendars, it starts in Chaitra month approximately fifteen days before Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Pohela Boishakha marks the West Bengal New Year. It is the first day of the Bengali Calendar. It is celebrated in West Bengal and among Bengali communities in Assam, Tripura and Bangladesh. In Assam, the festival is celebrated as Bihu and also known as Assamese New Year.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The day will begin with a Sunrise at 05:56 am while the sunset will be at 06:45 pm. Similarly, moonrise will be up at 07:51 am while moonset time is 09:41 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 15:

Tritiya Tithi will prevail up to 03:27 pm after which Chaturthi Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Krittika up to 08:33 pm after which Rohini will start. The Sun will be in Mesha (Aries) Rashi while the moon will be in Vrishabha (Taurus) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for April 15:

The most auspicious time of the day,Abhijit Muhurat will prevail from 11:55 am to 12:47 pm. While the other shubh muhurats including the Amrit Kalam and the Godhuli Muhurat will be from 05:50 pm to 07:38 pm and from 06:33 pm to 06:57 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat for April 15:

Rahu Kalam or the most ashubh muhurat will be from 01:57 pm to 03:33 pm.

