Today's Panchang, April 18, 2021: Check out Sunday's Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, Festivals and Other Details

Knowing the muhurats or auspicious timings, nakshatra, tithi are very important to perform certain tasks, specially the rituals for festivals, puja and other occasions. All these details are provided in a panchang, which is a Vedic calendar. As per the Hindu beliefs, following these details tends to bring success, happiness and prosperity in one's life. According to the Hindu calendar, April 18, 2021, is the Shukla Paksha Sashti Tithi in Chaitra Mass (month) of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Sunday or Raviwara and will mark the celebration of Yamuna Chhath, Ramanuja Jayanti and Skanda Sasthi.

Yamuna Chhath is also known as Yamuna Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna. The festival marks the day when Goddess Yamuna descended on the Earth and is mainly celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan on Shukla Paksha Sashti in Chaitra month and falls during Chaitra Navratri.

Ramanuja Jayanti is celebrated during Chithirai month on Thiruvathirai Nakshatra day and is decided based on Tamil Solar Calendar. This year will mark the 1004th Birth Anniversary of Ramanuja Acharya who was a great Hindu philosopher and thinker. As per the Panchang, Thiruvathirai Nakshathram will begin from 02:34 am April 18 and will conclude at 05:02 am April 19.

Skanda Sashti is a festival dedicated to Lord Skanda who is the God of war and son of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. He is also known as Murugan, Kartikeyan and Subramanya. The festival is celebrated on the Sashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha every month.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The day will begin with a Sunrise at 05:53 am while the sunset will be at 06:47 pm. Similarly, moonrise will be at 09:58 am while moonset time is at 12:22 am on April 19.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

Sashti Tithi will prevail up to 10:34 pm, after which Saptami Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Ardra up to 05:02 am on April 19 after which Punarvasu will start. The Moon will be in Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi while the Sun will be in Mesha (Aries) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat:

Abhijit Muhurat, the most auspicious time of the day, will prevail from 11:54 am to 12:46 pm,while the Amrit Kalam and the Godhuli Muhurat will be from 06:00 pm to 07:46 pm and from 06:34 pm to 06:58 pm, respectively.

Ashubh Muhurat:

Rahu Kalam, most ashubh muhurat, will be from 05:10 pm to 06:47 pm. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will take place from 03:34 pm to 05:10 pm and 11:50 am to 01:35 pm, respectively.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here