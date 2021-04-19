Today's Panchang, April 19, 2021: Check out Monday’s Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

April 19, is the Shukla Paksha Sashti Tithi in Chaitra Mass (month) of Vikram Samvata 2077, according to Panchang which is a Vedic calendar. The day is Monday (Somwara). The calendar contains information regarding muhurats or auspicious timings, nakshatra, tithi, festivals, puja timings among other things. As per the beliefs, following these details to perform any important work will bring prosperity, success, wealth and happiness. Astrologers use Panchang, which is made up of five main components including Tithi, Yoga, Vara, Nakshatra, and Karana, to determine auspicious timings for various social and religious events including festivals, vrats, etc. Also, location and time zone are other few important things that are very crucial in determining the accurate Panchang for a particular day.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The day will begin with a Sunrise at 05:53 am while the sunset will be at 06:47 pm. Similarly, moonrise will be at 09:58 am while moonset time is 12:22 am on April 19.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

Saptami Tithi will prevail up to 12:01 am on April 20 after which Ashtami Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Punarvasu up to full night. The Moon will be in Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi up to 12:29 am on April 20 after which it will enter Karka (Cancer) Rashi. While the Sun will remain in Mesha (Aries) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat:

Abhijit Muhurat will prevail from 11:54 am to 12:46 pm and is considered to be the most suitable time to perform or start any new work or ritual. The Amrit Kalam will be from 04:18 am on April 20 to 06:01 am on April 20 followed by Godhuli Muhurat which will start from 06:35 pm to 06:59 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat:

Rahu Kalam will begin from 07:29 am to 09:06 am and is generally avoided to initiate new work. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will take place from 01:57 pm to 03:34 pm and 05:57 pm to 07:41 pm respectively.

