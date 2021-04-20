Today's Panchang, April 20, 2021: Check out Tuesday’s Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

April 20 will mark the Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Chaitra month. The day will also be observed as the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. The day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth avatar of Goddess Durga. As per the Hindu scriptures, Devi Mahagauri is depicted with four hands with Trishul in one right hand and Damaru in left hand. Her other right hand is in Abhay mudra while the other left hand in Varada Mudra. She’s mounted on a bull. People worship Mahagauri to seek blessings and good fortune.

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 20:

Sunrise time- 05:51 am

Sunset time- 6:50 pm

Moonrise time- 11:43 am

Moonset time- 2:02 am on April 21

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 20:

The Ashtami Tithi will remain up to 12:43 am and the Nakshatra will be Punarvasu upto 06:53 am and then it will be Pushya for the whole day. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will be Karka Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 20:

Auspicious muhurat is important for any puja or religious work in Hindu Panchang. Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurat are the most auspicious muhurats that prevaisl every day. Here’s the time period for these auspicious muhurats

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:54 am to 12:46 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:22 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:37 pm to 07:01 pm

Inauspicious timings for April 20:

In Hindu Panchang, there are 16 muhurats that prevail for a certain period of time every day. Out of all the muhurats, there are some inauspicious muhurats that should be avoided to start any work. Here are inauspicious timeframes for April 20.

Rahu kalam : 03:35 pm to 05:12 pm

Gulikai Kalam : 12:20 pm to 01:58 pm

Yamaganda: 09:05 am to 10:43 am

Varjyam: 03:15 pm to 04:55 pm

