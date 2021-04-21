Today's Panchang, April 21, 2021: Check out Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

April 21 will mark the Shukla Paksha Navmi Tithi of Hindi month Chaitra. The day will also be observed as the Ram Navmi. The day is dedicated to Lord Ram as he was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Every year, the day is celebrated with great fervour and devotion. Devotees also opt for eight prahar fast during Rama Navmi, which means they observe the fast from sunrise on Navmi Tithi to sunrise on Dashmi Tithi. People also read Ramayana and worship Lord Ram.

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 21:

Sunrise time – 5:50 am

Sunset time – 6.50 pm

Moonrise time – 12.43 am

Moonset time – 2.44 am on April 22

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 21:

The Navmi Tithi will prevail up to 12.35 am and the Nakshatra will be Pushya upto 07:59 am and then Ashlesha will remain for the whole day. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will be in Karka Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 21:

Auspicious muhurat is quite significant in Hindu Religion to perform any puja or religious work. There are a total of 16 muhurats prevailing for a certain time of day every day. Among all the muhurats, Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurat are the most auspicious timings to perform any puja or religious work. However, there will be no Abhijit muhurat and Amrit kalam for April 21, people can consider other muhurats for religious work.

Vijaya muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:22 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:37 pm to 07:01 pm

Inauspicious timings for April 21:

According to Vedic Panchang, Rahu Kalam, Gulikai Kalam and Varjjyam are said to be the most inauspicious muhurat which should be avoided to perform any religious work as well as start any new work.

Rahu Kalam: 12:20 pm to 01:58 pm

Gulikai Kalam:10.42 am to 12:20 pm

Yamaganda: 7.27 am to 09:05 am

Varjyam: 8.56 pm to 10.33 pm

