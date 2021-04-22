Today's Panchang, April 22, 2021: Check out Thursday's Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

April 22 will mark the Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi of Chaitra month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is Guruvar or Thursday. It is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati who is also known as the Guru of all gods and planets. He is also believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fast on this day and read/listen to Guruvar vrat Katha. They worship Lord Brihaspati to seek blessings and good luck. It is believed that Brihaspativar vrat brings prosperity and good fortune to the family. Many devotees also dedicate this day to Sai Baba and observe fast.

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 22:

Sunrise time: 05:49 am

Sunset time: 06.51 pm

Moonrise time: 1.45 am

Moonset time:3.54 am on April 23

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 22:

The Dashami Tithi will remain up to 11.35 am and then Ekadashi Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Ashlesha upto 8.15 am and then Magha will enter and will prevail for the whole day. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will be in Karka Rashi upto 8.15 am and then it will transit to Simha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 22:

Muhurats plays a significant role in Hindu Religion to decide the auspicious time to perform any puja or religious work. Among all the muhurats, Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurat are said to be the perfect muhurats for any puja or religious work.

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:54 am to 12:46 pm

Amrit Kalam: 06:38 am to 08:15 am

Vijaya muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:22 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:38 pm to 07:02 pm

Inauspicious timings for April 22:

The details of the inauspicious muhurats for April 22 is provided below. These time periods should be avoided to start any new work or for any religious work.

Rahu kalam: 01:58 pm to 03:35 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 9.04 am to 10.42 am

Yamaganda: 5.59 am to 7.26 am

Varjyam: 7.59 pm to 9.32 pm

