Today's Panchang, April 23, 2021: Check out Friday's Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

April 23 will be observed as the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Tithi of Chaitra month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is Shukravara (Friday). The Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of Chaitra month is known as Kamada Ekadashi which falls after Chaitra Navratri and Rama Navami. It is said that those who observe Kamada Ekadashiget rid of all types of sins. Ekadashi fasting is observed by devotees to seek blessings and affection from Lord Vishnu. It is also believed that childless couples are blessed with a child by observing this fast.

Sunrise time: 05:48am

Sunset time: 06.52 pm

Moonrise time: 02.48 am

Moonset time: 4.01 am on April 24

The Ekadashi Tithi will remain up to 9.47 pm and then Dwadashi Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Magha up to 7.42 am and then it will be Purva Phalguni for the whole day. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will be in Simha Rashi.

Muhurats play a significant role in Hindu Religion. They plan their day or any puja or religious work according to auspicious times. Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurat is said to be the most auspicious muhurats for any puja or religious work. Here are the auspicious muhurats on April 23:

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:53 am to 12:46 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:23 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:39 pm to 07:02 pm

The details of the inauspicious muhurats for April 23 on the basis of the movement of celestial bodies are provided below. According to Hindu scriptures, these timeframes should be avoided to start any new work or for any religious work.

Rahu kalam: 10:42 am to 12:20 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 07:26 am to 09:04 am

Yamaganda: 03:36 pm to 05:14 pm

Varjyam: 03:15 pm to 04:46 pm

