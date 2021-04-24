Today's Panchang, April 24, 2021: Check out Saturday's Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

April 24 will be observed as the Shukla Paksha Dwadashi Tithi of Chaitra month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is Shaniavara (Saturday). The day will be also observed as Pradosh Vrat as the Trayodashi Tithi falls after sunset. Dwadashi Tithi will end at 7.17 pm and Trayodashi Tithi will start. Devotees observe Pradosh Vrat to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. Those who observed Kamada Ekadashi fast on April 23 can do the parana between 05:47 am and08:24 am.

Sunrise and sunset time for April 24

Sunrise time:05:47am

Sunset time: 06.52 pm

Moonrise time: 03.53 pm

Moonset time: 04.28 am on April 25

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for April 24

The Dwadashi Tithi will remain up to 07.17 pm and then Trayodashi Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Purva Phalguni up to 06:22 am and then it will be Uttara Phalguni up to 04:24 am on April 25. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi, while Moon will be in Simha Rashi till 11.56 pm. After that, it will be transitioned to Kanya Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 24

Muhurat play a significant role in Hindu religion in planning the day or any puja accordingly. Know about the Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurat on April 24

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:53 am to 12:46 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:30 pm to 03:23 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:39 pm to 07:03 pm

Amrit Kalam: 09:47 pm to 11:15 pm

Inauspicious timings for April 24

Know about the time-frames for inauspicious muhurats on April 24 on the basis of the movement of celestial bodies. According to Vedic panchang, these time-frames should be avoided to start any new work or for any religious work.

Rahu Kalam: 09.03 am to 10:41 am

Gulikai Kalam: 05.47 am to 07:25 am

Yamaganda: 01.58 pm to 03:36 pm

Varjyam: 12.59 pm to 02.27 pm

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here