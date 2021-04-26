Today's Panchang, April 26, 2021: Check out Monday's Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

April 26 will be observed as the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Chaitra month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is Somwara (Monday) which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The day will be also observed as Chaitra Purnima Vrat. Purnima fasting on Chaturdashi takes place only when Purnima starts during the Madhyahna period on the previous day. According to Hindu scriptures, if Chaturdashi prevails beyond Madhyahna, then it pollutes Purnima Tithi. This Chaturdashi day should not be considered for Purnima fasting even if Purnima prevails during the evening. Purnima Vrat is also known as Pournami Vratam and devotees also perform Shri Satyanarayana Puja on full moon day.

Know about the tithi, timings, Nakshatra, and other important details of the day:

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 26:

Sunrise time: 05:45 amSunset time: 06.53 pmMoonrise time: 06.06 pmMoonset time: There will be no moonset on April 26 as it’s a full moon day

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for April 26:

The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain up to 12.44 pm and then Poornima Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Chitra up to 11:06 pm and then it will be Swati for the whole day. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will be in Kanya Rashi up to 12.32. Later it will transition to Tula Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 26:

Performing any religious work on Shubh Muhurats plays a significant role in Hindu Religion. The Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat, and Godhuli muhurat on April 26 will prevail between the following timeframes

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:53 am to 12:45 pmVijaya muhurat: 02:31 pm to 03:23 pmGodhuli muhurat: 06:40 pm to 07:04 pmAmrit Kalam: 05.27 pm to 06.52 pm

Inauspicious timings for April 26:

Know about the timings for Rahu Kalam, Varjyam, Gulikai Kalam, and other inauspicious muhurats on April 26. These timeframes are depicted on the basis of the movement of celestial bodies. According to Hindu panchang, people should avoid these muhurats to start any new work or for any religious work.

Rahu kalam : 07:23 am to 09:02 amGulikai Kalam : 01:58 pm to 03:36 pmYamaganda: 10:41 am to 12:19 pmVarjyam: 08:58 am to 10:23 am

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here