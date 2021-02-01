Today's Panchang: Details on Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal

According to the Hindu Beliefs, a good start at an apt time will always bring you success, growth and happiness. Therefore to start anything great shubh muhurat also known as an auspicious time needs to be considered. To know the required information regarding the day, month, auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi, Panchang which is a Vedic Calendar can be of great help.

Two Sanskrit words ‘Panch’ and ‘Ang’ combine together to form the word Panchang which means five parts. Hence, the calendar is said to provide 5 major details namely Tithi, Day, Nakshatra, Yog and Karan.

According to the Hindu calendar, February 1, Monday, is the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Somavara (Monday) and the Chaturthi Tithi will remain up to 06:24 pm IST, after which Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi will begin. The day will start with the sunrise at 7.09 am and the sunset will be marked at 6:00 pm.

Here are the details regarding the timings of the sun and moon:

Sunrise time- 7.09 am

Sunset time- 6:00 pm

Moonrise time- 9:44 pm

Moonset time- 9:041 am February 2.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Chaturthi Tithi will conclude at 06:24 pm on February 1 and the Nakshatra will be Uttara Phalguni up to 11:58 pm on Monday, February 1. After this, Hasta Nakshatra will begin and remain the entire day on February 2 till midnight. Talking about the Rashi details, the sun will remain in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter in Kanya (Virgo) Rashi.

Auspicious timings:

Abhijit Muhurat which is the 28th nakshatra in Vedic astrology and is also considered to be one of the most auspicious and powerful Muhurat will prevail from 12.13 pm to 12.57 pm on February 1.

Inauspicious timings:

Rahu Kalam will start at 8:31 am and will conclude at 9:52 am. This period is considered as the most inauspicious time in Vedic astrology and hence is generally not preferred by anyone to start something new as it is said to cause harm or hamper the growth.ji