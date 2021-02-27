​Today's Panchang: Know about Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat & Rahu Kaal for February 27

Panchang, which is a Vedic Calendar, is being followed by the people in India to know details about various important social and religious events including festivals, vrats, and many more. The calendar provides us with information like auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, Nakshatra, Tithi, etc and enables people to find out the correct time or Muhurat to perform a task or any ritual. According to the Hindu calendar, February 27is the Purnima of Shukla Paksha, Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Shaniwara (Saturday).

The day will also mark the celebration of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Masi Magam, Attukal Pongal, Lalita Jayanti, Magha Purnima Vrat among others.February 27 will be the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. As per the Hindu calendar, he was born on Magha Purnima and therefore his birth anniversary is celebrated on Magha Purnima. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 03:49 pm on February 26 and will conclude at 01:46 pm on February 27, 2021.

Magha Purnima or Maghi Purnima is the last and most important day of Magha monthand is an important day in the Hindu calendar. Every single day in the month of Magha is believed to be special for doing charity work. On this day, people perform certain rituals like holy bath, offering alms, donating cows and havanat Prayag, which is the confluence point of the river Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, on Maghi Purnima.

Below are the details which one needs to know about the day:

Sunrise: 06:47 am

Sunset: 06:20 pm

Moonrise: 06:26 pm

Moonset: 06:57 am on February 28

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

February 27 is the Purnima Tithi which will prevail up to 01:46 pm, after which Pratipada Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Magha up to 11:18 pm, after which Purva Phalguni will start.The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi,while the moon will be in Simha (Leo) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 27:

Regarded as the most fruitful and auspicious time of the day, Abhijit Muhurat on Saturday, February 27 will prevail from 12:10 pm to 12:57 pm.

Inauspicious timings for February 27:

Regarded as the most inauspicious time of the day, Rahu Kalam will take place between 09:40 am and11:07 am.