Today's Panchang: Know About Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat & Rahu Kaal for March 1

Panchang or the Vedic Calendar provides insights into details regarding important religious events including festivals, vrats, and more. It gives the information about the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, Nakshatra, Tithi, etc and hence enables people to time their activities according to the Shubh Muhurat. According to the Hindu calendar, March 1, is the DwitiyaTithi of Krishna Paksha, Phalguna Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Somwara (Monday).

As per the Panchang, every month comprises 30 Tithi’s and is divided into two Paksha of 15-day each – Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. Purnima is the last day or Tithi of Shukla Paksha while Amavasya is the last Tithi of Krishna Paksha.

Below are the details which one should know about the day:

Sunrise: 06:46 am

Sunset: 06:21 pm

Moonrise: 08:35 pm

Moonset: 08:14 am

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

March 1 is the Dwitiya Tithi which will prevail up to 08:35 am after which Tritiya Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Phalguni up to 07:37 am after which Hasta will start and run till 05:32 am on Tuesday.

The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi while the moon will be in Kanya (Virgo) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for March 1:

The most fruitful and auspicious time of the day, Abhijit Muhurat, will prevail from 12:10 pm to 12:57 pm on Monday, March 1. It will be followed by the other two Shubh Muhurats of the day – Godhuli Muhurat at 06:09 pm to 06:33 pm and Vijay Muhurat from 02:29 pm to 03:16 pm.

Inauspicious timings for March 1:

Regarded as the most inauspicious time of the day, Rahu Kalam will take place between 08:13 am to 09:40 am while the Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will run from 02: 00 pm to 03:27 pm and 03:17 pm to 04:45 pm respectively on March 1.