Today's Panchang, March 24, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and other details

Wednesday, March 24, is the Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi in the Hindu month of Phalguna of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Budhawara or Wednesday, according to Panchang which is a Vedic calendar. From 10:23 am, Ekadashi will prevail and will mark the celebration of Amalaki Ekadashi. People worship Lord Vishnu on this day and keep fast to please God. According to Hindu Beliefs, by keeping Amalaki Ekadashi fast a person can attain salvation.

The Panchang provides all the required details which need to be followed by an individual to perform any ritual during a festival or special occasion. Doing so is said to bring prosperity, wealth and luck to them.

Here the details one needs to know about March 24 as per the Hindu Calendar:

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset time:

Sunrise will be at 06:20 am and will mark the beginning of the day while the sunset will be at 06:34 pm. At 01:59 pm moonrise will take place while moonset time is 04:06 am on March 25.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 24:

Dashami Tithi will prevail up to 10:23 am after which Ekadashi Tithi will begin. Nakshatra for the day will be Pushya up to 11:12 pm, after which Ashlesha will start. Moon will be in Karka (Cancer) Rashi while the sun will prevail in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 24:

There is no Abhijit Muhurat for the day. Abhijit Muhurat is considered to the most auspicious timings of the day and usually lasts for 45 minutes. The other auspicious timings include the Amrit Kalam which will be from 04:41 pm to 06:19 pm and the Godhuli Muhurat which will prevail from 06:22 pm to 06:46 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 24:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious timing of the day will be from 12:27 pm to 01:59 pm. Gulikai Kalam will be from 10:55 pm to 12:27 pm and Varjyam will prevail from 06:55 am to 08:32 am.