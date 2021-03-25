Today's Panchang, March 25, 2021: Know About the Auspicious Muhurat and other details

March 25 marks the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day will also be observed as Amalaki Ekadashi as it is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in the Amalaka tree on this day. Hindu devotees observe a day-long fast on this day and worship Lord Vishnu by offering holy Ganga water, holy basil, flowers and panchamrit. They break their fast on the next day before the Dwadashi Tithi ends. Those who offer puja to Amla tress on this day are said to be blessed by good fortune and gets salvation.

Sunrise and Sunset time for March 25:

Sunrise time – 6.19 amSunset time – 6.35 pmMoonrise time – 2.59 pmMoonset time – 4.51 am on March 26

Tithi, Nakshatra, Rashi and Other Details for March 25:

The Ekadashi tithi will prevail till 9.47 am on March 25, after which Dwadashi tithi will begin and will prevail till the next day. Nakshatra will be Ashlesha up to 10:49 pm, following which, it will be Magha. Moon will be in Karka (Cancer) Rashi till 10.49 pm and the sun will remain in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhuraton March 25:

According to Jyotish Shashtra, the hours of the day is divided into auspicious and inauspicious muhurat. The most auspicious timeframe, Abhijit Muhurat is believed to take place for around 45 minutes almost every day. On March 25, it will prevail between 12:03 pm and12:52 pm. The other auspicious muhurats are Amrit Kalam, Brahma muhurat and Vijaya Muhurta

Inauspicious timings for March 25:

The most inauspicious phase of the day is known as Rahu Kalam as it is said to have the power to influence human’s life. On March 25, Rahu Kalam will prevail from 01:59 pm to 03:31 pm. This timeframe is governed by planet Rahu and hence, any auspicious work or puja or hawan are avoided during this phase.