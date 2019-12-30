Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Toddler Abducted, Raped in Ahmedabad; Police on Hunt to Nab the Accused

The child's family lives in a shanty by the side of Bopali-Ambli Road and she went missing on Saturday, after which police began a hunt and found her in the same area on Sunday, police said.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
Toddler Abducted, Raped in Ahmedabad; Police on Hunt to Nab the Accused
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail

Ahmedabad A two-and-half-year-old girl was abducted and raped by an unidentified person on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city in Gujarat, police said on Monday.

The child's family lives in a shanty by the side of Bopali-Ambli Road and she went missing on Saturday, after which police began a hunt and found her in the same area on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police VG Patel said.

"A medical examination revealed she was raped after which a rape and abduction case was registered against an unidentified person on Sunday at Sarkhej police station. The girl's parents are labourers," he said.

Patel said CCTV images have revealed one person moving suspiciously in the area and further probe into the details of this person was underway.

