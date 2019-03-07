English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toddler Dies, 2 Others in Critical Condition After Vaccination in Hyderabad
Several children were given vaccination at the PHC in Nampalli on Wednesday and some of them were brought to the hospital with complaints of fever, an official release said but did not give details of the vaccine or the age group of the children.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Hyderabad: A toddler died and 26 children were hospitalised here Thursday after they developed health complications a day after being administered some vaccine at an urban primary health centre in the city, officials said.
The baby boy was brought dead while two of the 26 children admitted to the Niloufer Hospital so far were in critical condition, they said.
Several children were given vaccination at the PHC in Nampalli on Wednesday and some of them were brought to the hospital with complaints of fever, an official release said but did not give details of the vaccine or the age group of the children.
The families of other children who received the vaccination were also asked to bring their kids for medical examination.
Officials said so far 26 children had been admitted to the Niloufer Hospital for medical tests. A senior medical official said the tablet given after administering vaccines could have caused complications.
Tough action would be taken against those responsible for the incident after a thorough inquiry, officials said. A family member of a child who developed complications claimed the baby fell unconscious after the tablet was given.
The baby boy was brought dead while two of the 26 children admitted to the Niloufer Hospital so far were in critical condition, they said.
Several children were given vaccination at the PHC in Nampalli on Wednesday and some of them were brought to the hospital with complaints of fever, an official release said but did not give details of the vaccine or the age group of the children.
The families of other children who received the vaccination were also asked to bring their kids for medical examination.
Officials said so far 26 children had been admitted to the Niloufer Hospital for medical tests. A senior medical official said the tablet given after administering vaccines could have caused complications.
Tough action would be taken against those responsible for the incident after a thorough inquiry, officials said. A family member of a child who developed complications claimed the baby fell unconscious after the tablet was given.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ganguly Backs Dhoni to Continue After World Cup
- Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Birthday Cake with Sword, Brother Arjun Kapoor Posts an Adorable Wish
- Only 9% Indian Women Feel Public Transport is Safe, But they Still Use it: Report
- 9-Year-Old Girl Blows Rs 1.5 Lakh from Birthday Fund to Buy CCTV Cameras for Chennai Police
- Flipkart Honor International Women’s Day Sale: up to Rs 6,000 Discounts on Honor 9, Honor 7A, And Honor 9 Lite
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results