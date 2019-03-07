Toddler Dies, 2 Others in Critical Condition After Vaccination in Hyderabad

A toddler died and 26 children were hospitalised here Thursday after they developed health complications a day after being administered some vaccine at an urban primary health centre in the city, officials said.The baby boy was brought dead while two of the 26 children admitted to the Niloufer Hospital so far were in critical condition, they said.Several children were given vaccination at the PHC in Nampalli on Wednesday and some of them were brought to the hospital with complaints of fever, an official release said but did not give details of the vaccine or the age group of the children.The families of other children who received the vaccination were also asked to bring their kids for medical examination.Officials said so far 26 children had been admitted to the Niloufer Hospital for medical tests. A senior medical official said the tablet given after administering vaccines could have caused complications.Tough action would be taken against those responsible for the incident after a thorough inquiry, officials said. A family member of a child who developed complications claimed the baby fell unconscious after the tablet was given.