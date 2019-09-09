Take the pledge to vote

Toddler Falls From Speeding Jeep in Kerala, Forest Officials Help Reunite Her With 'Unaware' Parents

The jeep is said to have travelled a distance of 50 kilometres with parents realising that their child had fallen off. The one-and-a-half-year-old was finally found by forest officials near a check post.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Toddler Falls From Speeding Jeep in Kerala, Forest Officials Help Reunite Her With 'Unaware' Parents
The 1.5 year old managed to crawl to a nearby forest check post and was rescued by officials.
Idukki: In a shocking incident, a toddler was injured after falling off a moving jeep in Kerala’s Idukki district. The incident occurred at 10 pm on Sunday as the toddler’s parents, Satheesh and Sathyabhama, were returning from a ritual in Tamil Nadu’s Palani temple.

The toddler, who was sitting on her mother’s lap, fell as the jeep took a turn. The vehicle is said to have travelled a distance of 50 kilometres without the parents realising that their child had fallen off the jeep.

Meanwhile, Rohitha alias Ammu managed to crawl to a nearby forest check post. The forest officials on duty spotted the baby through a CCTV camera and rushed to the spot to rescue her. She was then given first aid and handed over to the police. The toddler miraculously sustained only minor injuries.

On the directions of the Munnar Wild Life Warden R Lakshmi, the baby was then taken to a private hospital in Munnar and the police and childline were informed.

It was only after the parents reached home at 12.30 am, that they discovered that their child was missing and complained to the Vellathooval police station. They were then told that their child had been found in Munnar. Following this, the child was handed over to the family later.

The incident is said to have occurred as the baby’s mother fell asleep during the journey. The area where the incident occurred is infamous for attacks by wild animals and stray dogs.

