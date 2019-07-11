Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Toddler Goes Missing After Falling into Open Manhole in Mumbai, Rescue Operation Underway

In a CCTV video that was released the child is seen walking at the edge of a road before slipping and falling into an uncovered manhole. Operations were underway on Thursday morning to rescue the toddler.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Toddler Goes Missing After Falling into Open Manhole in Mumbai, Rescue Operation Underway
The incident took place around 10.20 pm in Goregaon's Ambedkar Nagar area.
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a one and a half-year-old toddler went missing after falling into an uncovered manhole in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The incident took place around 10.20 pm in Goregaon's Ambedkar Nagar area. In a CCTV video that was released the child is seen wandering about what seems to be the edge of a road.

He walks around an electric box after which he slips and falls into the uncovered manhole. According to news reports, operations were underway on Thursday morning to rescue the toddler.

"We are investigating the matter.We will continue our search. We will see who is responsible for this," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardesh said,"

The incident comes just days after the city was left reeling from a heavy bout of rains. Many people died in several rain-related incidences.

In a similar incident in 2017, a doctor Deepak Amrapurkar also died after falling into the manhole. Heavy rains were also predicted in the city for Thursday as well.

