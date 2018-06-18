GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Toddler Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Chandigarh

The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim's mother, who works as a domestic help, had left her four children in the park, while she went to a house to clean utensils.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
Representative image
Chandigarh: A pack of stray dogs mauled a one-and-a-half-year-old boy to death in a park on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday when the victim's mother, who works as a domestic help, had left her four children in the park, while she went to a house to clean utensils.

Ayush, a resident of Palsora, was playing along with three other children when the dogs attacked them.

Too small to run for safety, the boy was surrounded and attacked by the dogs, even as other children managed to run from the spot.

Later, a police control room vehicle took him to Government Multi-specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared as brought dead, police said.

Residents of the area gathered at the spot and accused civic authorities of doing little to curb the stray dog menace.

Residents living in central and southern parts of Chandigarh have often complained that a growing number of stray dogs in parks and gardens had made it difficult for people and children to use them.

There have been several cases of dog bites here in the past, they said.

"We fear sending our children to play outside. The parks near our home are full of stray dogs and we cannot allow children to go out without an adult accompanying them," Baldev Chand, a resident of Sector 49 here, said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
