Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Toddler Put in Washing Machine, Killed by Punjab Woman Spurned by His Uncle

The boy had come with his mother and four-year-old brother to attend his uncle's wedding, which the woman wished to delay by killing his nephew.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Toddler Put in Washing Machine, Killed by Punjab Woman Spurned by His Uncle
Image for representation.

Chandigarh: Spurned by a man she wanted to marry, a woman allegedly killed his two-year-old nephew by putting him into a washing machine in Punjab's Kapurthala district, police said on Wednesday.

The boy, Adhiraj, was found lying in a motionless state in the washing machine at the house of the woman who lives in the neighbourhood, Kotwali police station incharge Satpal Singh said over phone.

The child was rushed to a hospital but was declared as brought dead. The accused, Manpreet Kaur, has been arrested and a case of murder registered, Singh said.

Kaur was in a relationship with the boy's maternal uncle and was unable to bear the thought of him marrying someone else, according to the inspector. "She killed the child in a desperate bid that her lover's marriage would be postponed."

The boy had come with his mother and four-year-old brother to attend his uncle's wedding, which was scheduled on Sunday.

Adhiraj, his brother and another girl from neighbourhood went into the woman's house while they were playing on Tuesday afternoon. Though two of them returned, Adhiraj went missing, the officer said.

After the boy's family failed to trace him, they approached the police, which got a clue on the basis of footage from CCTV camera installed in the area. It showed the three children entering the neighbourhood house, but only two coming out from there, the officer added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram