Toddler Put in Washing Machine, Killed by Punjab Woman Spurned by His Uncle
The boy had come with his mother and four-year-old brother to attend his uncle's wedding, which the woman wished to delay by killing his nephew.
Image for representation.
Chandigarh: Spurned by a man she wanted to marry, a woman allegedly killed his two-year-old nephew by putting him into a washing machine in Punjab's Kapurthala district, police said on Wednesday.
The boy, Adhiraj, was found lying in a motionless state in the washing machine at the house of the woman who lives in the neighbourhood, Kotwali police station incharge Satpal Singh said over phone.
The child was rushed to a hospital but was declared as brought dead. The accused, Manpreet Kaur, has been arrested and a case of murder registered, Singh said.
Kaur was in a relationship with the boy's maternal uncle and was unable to bear the thought of him marrying someone else, according to the inspector. "She killed the child in a desperate bid that her lover's marriage would be postponed."
The boy had come with his mother and four-year-old brother to attend his uncle's wedding, which was scheduled on Sunday.
Adhiraj, his brother and another girl from neighbourhood went into the woman's house while they were playing on Tuesday afternoon. Though two of them returned, Adhiraj went missing, the officer said.
After the boy's family failed to trace him, they approached the police, which got a clue on the basis of footage from CCTV camera installed in the area. It showed the three children entering the neighbourhood house, but only two coming out from there, the officer added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Scared of Anyone, Just Being Responsible: Varun Dhawan on Silence Over Anti-CAA Protests
- Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Fans Look Forward to Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Indo-Pak Dance Off
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally