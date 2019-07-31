English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toddler 'Raped' and Beheaded in Jharkhand, Three Arrested
Police recovered the torso of the girl from the Telco police station area here Tuesday night. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service to locate the head of the girl, Superintendent of Police said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Jamshedpur: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beheaded by two men after abducting her from a platform of the Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.
Police recovered the torso of the girl from the Telco police station area here Tuesday night, they said.
Three persons, including the two main accused, were arrested in this connection, police said.
Sniffer dogs were pressed into service to locate the head of the girl, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said.
The incident had occurred on July 26, police said.
