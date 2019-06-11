Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Toddler Rescued from Borewell in Punjab May have Died a 'Few Days Ago', Suggests Autopsy Report

When the child was admitted to the hospital, he had no pulse, no respiration and no cardiac activity, and was declared brought dead, said the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in a statement.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
Toddler Rescued from Borewell in Punjab May have Died a 'Few Days Ago', Suggests Autopsy Report
Rescue operation for two-year-old boy who fell into a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell four days ago. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Chandigarh: The post-mortem report of two-year-old Fatehvir Singh, who was pulled out from a 150-foot-deep unused borewell shaft on Tuesday morning after an unsuccessful rescue operation that lasted over four days, suggested that he died "a few days back".

The child was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

A panel of doctors, comprising Dr YS Bansal and Dr Senthil Kumar from the Department of Forensic Medicine at the PGIMER, conducted the post-mortem examination.

"The post-mortem findings are suggestive of death occurring a few days back. A detailed post-mortem report is being prepared and would be handed over to the investigating officer (police official)," the PGIMER said in a statement issued in the afternoon. "The mortal remains of the child were handed over to police and relatives."

According to the statement, Fatehvir Singh, son of Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhagwanpura village in Sangrur, was brought to the Advanced Paediatric Centre at the PGIMER at 7.24 am Tuesday.

"On admission, he had no pulse, no respiration and no cardiac activity, hence, the child was declared brought in dead," the statement read.

Later, the police moved a request for the post-mortem examination and submitted inquest papers at the Department of Forensic Medicine, the PGIMER said.

Fatehvir Singh was given a tearful adieu when his last rites were performed in Sangrur in the afternoon. He was pulled out early on Tuesday morning by the National Disaster Response Force, officials said. He was taken to the PGIMER in an ambulance by road.

The only child of his parents, Fatehvir had fallen into the borewell while playing at Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm on June 6.

The borewell was covered with a cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it. His mother tried to save him, but failed, officials said.

A massive rescue operation was launched to bring the child out, but he could not be saved.
