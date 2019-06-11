English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toddler Rescued from Borewell in Punjab May have Died a 'Few Days Ago', Suggests Autopsy Report
When the child was admitted to the hospital, he had no pulse, no respiration and no cardiac activity, and was declared brought dead, said the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in a statement.
Rescue operation for two-year-old boy who fell into a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell four days ago. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Chandigarh: The post-mortem report of two-year-old Fatehvir Singh, who was pulled out from a 150-foot-deep unused borewell shaft on Tuesday morning after an unsuccessful rescue operation that lasted over four days, suggested that he died "a few days back".
The child was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here, but the doctors declared him brought dead.
A panel of doctors, comprising Dr YS Bansal and Dr Senthil Kumar from the Department of Forensic Medicine at the PGIMER, conducted the post-mortem examination.
"The post-mortem findings are suggestive of death occurring a few days back. A detailed post-mortem report is being prepared and would be handed over to the investigating officer (police official)," the PGIMER said in a statement issued in the afternoon. "The mortal remains of the child were handed over to police and relatives."
According to the statement, Fatehvir Singh, son of Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhagwanpura village in Sangrur, was brought to the Advanced Paediatric Centre at the PGIMER at 7.24 am Tuesday.
"On admission, he had no pulse, no respiration and no cardiac activity, hence, the child was declared brought in dead," the statement read.
Later, the police moved a request for the post-mortem examination and submitted inquest papers at the Department of Forensic Medicine, the PGIMER said.
Fatehvir Singh was given a tearful adieu when his last rites were performed in Sangrur in the afternoon. He was pulled out early on Tuesday morning by the National Disaster Response Force, officials said. He was taken to the PGIMER in an ambulance by road.
The only child of his parents, Fatehvir had fallen into the borewell while playing at Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm on June 6.
The borewell was covered with a cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it. His mother tried to save him, but failed, officials said.
A massive rescue operation was launched to bring the child out, but he could not be saved.
The child was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here, but the doctors declared him brought dead.
A panel of doctors, comprising Dr YS Bansal and Dr Senthil Kumar from the Department of Forensic Medicine at the PGIMER, conducted the post-mortem examination.
"The post-mortem findings are suggestive of death occurring a few days back. A detailed post-mortem report is being prepared and would be handed over to the investigating officer (police official)," the PGIMER said in a statement issued in the afternoon. "The mortal remains of the child were handed over to police and relatives."
According to the statement, Fatehvir Singh, son of Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhagwanpura village in Sangrur, was brought to the Advanced Paediatric Centre at the PGIMER at 7.24 am Tuesday.
"On admission, he had no pulse, no respiration and no cardiac activity, hence, the child was declared brought in dead," the statement read.
Later, the police moved a request for the post-mortem examination and submitted inquest papers at the Department of Forensic Medicine, the PGIMER said.
Fatehvir Singh was given a tearful adieu when his last rites were performed in Sangrur in the afternoon. He was pulled out early on Tuesday morning by the National Disaster Response Force, officials said. He was taken to the PGIMER in an ambulance by road.
The only child of his parents, Fatehvir had fallen into the borewell while playing at Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm on June 6.
The borewell was covered with a cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it. His mother tried to save him, but failed, officials said.
A massive rescue operation was launched to bring the child out, but he could not be saved.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet the 2016 Surgical Strike Hero, Ex-Army Officer who now Pursues his Motorcycle Passion
- Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move
- Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Enjoy Their Romantic Getaway to Santorini, See Pics
- Disconnect in the Himalayas: What Makes it Difficult to Rescue Mountaineers
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results