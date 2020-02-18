Toddler's Body Found Among Rocks near Thayyil Beach in Kannur, Mother Held
The 21-year-old woman, who had strained relations with her husband, admitted to the crime after being questioned for nearly 24 hours, police officers said.
Photo for representation only.
Kannur: The body of a toddler, who was missing from home since Monday, was recovered from a beach here and the mother has been arrested after she admitted to having thrown the child among the rocks near the sea, killing him, police said.
The 21-year-old woman, who had strained relations with her husband, admitted to the crime after being questioned for nearly 24 hours, they said.
The body of the one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was missing from home since the early hours of Monday, was found among the rocks on the nearby Thayyil beach the same day.
The incident had taken place when the boy's father had come to see the child after three months. After the baby went missing, the statements of the parents were contradictory following which police questioned them separately for hours.
"Initially the mother had told us that she left the child near her husband in the night. But later in the evening, she confessed that she took the boy outside the house and threw him among the rocks near the sea in the night," a police officer said.
The woman first threw him but he started crying following which she walked further along the beach and hurled him onto the rocks near the sea, police said.
The body was found between the rocks and relatives had alleged foul play in the death. The post-mortem report showed that the death was due
to some injury in the head, police said.
The couple was on the brink of divorce. Police said the man, who filed the missing complaint, had stayed back at his wife's house for the first time in the last three months.
They said the man told them that the infant had gone to sleep the previous night with his wife. On the other hand, the woman claimed she had asked her husband to take care of the boy.
Police suspect that the mother tried to get rid of the child as she got into a relationship with another man.
