'Together We Say No CAA & No NRC': Couple in Tamil Nadu Receive Wedding Gift With a Message

Cuddalore: Z Shafath and N Shahin’s wedding was unlike any other. Albeit comprising of the usual series of festivities and gift-giving, the celebration came with a special message pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At the wedding held in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore on Sunday afternoon, the couple’s friends came together to discuss the socio-political unrest across the country against the recently passed law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The couple also received a present on which was etched the words - ‘Ram, Rahim, Robert are all Indians. Together we say No CAA and No NRC’.

The friends of the couple belong to different walks of life, and their intention behind bringing people together, at a time when bigotry and communal violence are becoming rampant in the country, was largely appreciated by the attendees.

“People can be friends irrespective of the religion they belong to", one of the attendees said.

He further added, "Nobody can divide us. It is time we break down the serious politics around the recent issues happening in our country and shine a light on the fact that our strength is our unity. So to promote this motto, we decided to present something that conveyed a message of reassurance to citizens of all religions in our society.”

The photograph of the couple receiving the gift went viral as several netizens shared it along with messages of hope and confidence for the future.

