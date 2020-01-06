Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Together We Say No CAA & No NRC': Couple in Tamil Nadu Receive Wedding Gift With a Message

At Z Shafath and N Shahin’s wedding in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore on Sunday, the attendees came together to discuss the socio-political unrest across the country against the Citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 6, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Together We Say No CAA & No NRC': Couple in Tamil Nadu Receive Wedding Gift With a Message
Z Shafath and N Shahin received a wedding gify on which was etched the words - ‘Ram, Rahim, Robert are all Indians. Together we say No CAA and No NRC’.

Cuddalore: Z Shafath and N Shahin’s wedding was unlike any other. Albeit comprising of the usual series of festivities and gift-giving, the celebration came with a special message pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At the wedding held in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore on Sunday afternoon, the couple’s friends came together to discuss the socio-political unrest across the country against the recently passed law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The couple also received a present on which was etched the words - ‘Ram, Rahim, Robert are all Indians. Together we say No CAA and No NRC’.

Untitled design (62)

The friends of the couple belong to different walks of life, and their intention behind bringing people together, at a time when bigotry and communal violence are becoming rampant in the country, was largely appreciated by the attendees.

“People can be friends irrespective of the religion they belong to", one of the attendees said.

He further added, "Nobody can divide us. It is time we break down the serious politics around the recent issues happening in our country and shine a light on the fact that our strength is our unity. So to promote this motto, we decided to present something that conveyed a message of reassurance to citizens of all religions in our society.”

The photograph of the couple receiving the gift went viral as several netizens shared it along with messages of hope and confidence for the future.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram