'Together With G20 Family': PM Modi Attends Summit in Rome; Covid, Climate Change Top Focus

After the first-ever one-to-one meeting of PM Modi with Pope Francis, the Indian Prime Minister headed towards Roma Convention Center to participate in a session on ‘Global Economy and Global Health’,

As per reports, upon reaching the venue, PM Modi was received by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The leaders of the world’s economic powerhouses gathered on Saturday for the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic, with climate change, Covid-19 economic recovery, and the global minimum corporate tax rate on the agenda.

Covid-19 pandemic & its consequences for people across the world remained the primary point of discussion at the convention while the leaders also discussed the challenge posed by climate change. The Pope appreciated India’s assistance to countries in need during the pandemic, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi also had a brief interaction with French President Emmanuel Macron before the world leaders assembled for a ‘family photo’ at Roma Convention Center in Rome, ANI reported.

PM Modi’s First Meeting with Pope Francis

PM Modi reached the summit venue following his first-ever one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis. The meeting took place as the Prime Minister arrived in Vatican City as part of his Rome visit for the G20 Summit on Saturday. After the meeting, Modi said, “had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India.”

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013. At the Vatican, Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Also Read: ‘Invited Him to India, Discussed Covid’: What PM Modi Said in First Meet with Pope Francis

Sources told News 18 that the meeting was scheduled only for twenty minutes but it went on for an hour. PM Modi invited the pope to visit India. The last Papal visit happened in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM and Pope John Paul II came.

The Prime Minister also met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City State. Ahead of the historic meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that the Prime Minister will have a separate meeting with the Pope.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit. He will be in Rome from October 29 to October 31 to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around ‘People, Planet and Prosperity. Prime Minister Modi has a series of events lined ahead during his visit to Italy. After G20 summit, PM Modi will be heading to Scotland for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. He will be in Glasgow on the first two days of November.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.