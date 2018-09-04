English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Toilet-cum-childcare' Room at Srinagar Airport; Union Minister Steps in
Posting a picture of the room, the complainant added that the toilet cum child care room stinks and one can't expose a small child to such filth, germs and health risk. Child care rooms should have a toilet attached, not that a toilet is converted to a child care room.
Image posted by @Kaul_Avinash/Twitter
Loading...
Srinagar: Junior Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha on Monday directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to look into the allegations of a toilet being converted into a childcare room at the Srinagar airport.
Sinha asked the AAI to follow up on the complaint by a person named Avinash Kaul, who posted about the matter on Twitter on Monday and tagged the Union minister.
"@AAI_Official This is to bring to your notice the pathetic state of child care rooms at Srinagar and Jammu airports, the rooms are smelly, filthy and in Srinagar a toilet has been converted to a child care room. They are more of health hazards. @jayantsinha @sureshpprabhu," Kaul said.
Kaul said there was no proper service despite all the airlines charging nearly Rs 1500 for infants. "I would like the authorities to take appropriate action and construct proper child care rooms at both the airports and also other places lacking these facilities."
Posting a picture of the room, Kaul added, "This toilet cum child care room stinks, one can't expose a small child to such filth, germs and health risk, child care rooms should have a toilet attached not that a toilet is converted to child care room."
Commenting of the issue, airport director Akash Deep Mathur said a separate childcare room would be in place in a month's time.
"I took over two months back or so and we have already realised (this). I am bringing up a new child care room on the first floor only which will have the right size and facilities. The process has been set in motion and tendering has been done. So, we are already on it and in a month's time, hopefully, it should be in place," Mathur told PTI.
Sinha asked the AAI to follow up on the complaint by a person named Avinash Kaul, who posted about the matter on Twitter on Monday and tagged the Union minister.
"@AAI_Official This is to bring to your notice the pathetic state of child care rooms at Srinagar and Jammu airports, the rooms are smelly, filthy and in Srinagar a toilet has been converted to a child care room. They are more of health hazards. @jayantsinha @sureshpprabhu," Kaul said.
Kaul said there was no proper service despite all the airlines charging nearly Rs 1500 for infants. "I would like the authorities to take appropriate action and construct proper child care rooms at both the airports and also other places lacking these facilities."
Posting a picture of the room, Kaul added, "This toilet cum child care room stinks, one can't expose a small child to such filth, germs and health risk, child care rooms should have a toilet attached not that a toilet is converted to child care room."
Commenting of the issue, airport director Akash Deep Mathur said a separate childcare room would be in place in a month's time.
"I took over two months back or so and we have already realised (this). I am bringing up a new child care room on the first floor only which will have the right size and facilities. The process has been set in motion and tendering has been done. So, we are already on it and in a month's time, hopefully, it should be in place," Mathur told PTI.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome
- India's Most Wanted: Janhvi Kapoor is Troubled by Arjun's 'No Chill' Pics, Read His Hilarious Response
- Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
- 14 Year Old Boy Addicted to Fortnite Game on PlayStation Headbutts His Mom
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...